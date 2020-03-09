Bow Wow falls off the stage in Philadelphia; He is injured! (Video)

Rapper Shad "Bow Wow,quot; Moss took a shameful fall from the stage last night in Philadelphia, while performing on the Millennium Tour. And MTO News learned that the rapper suffered a non-serious injury as a result of his fall.

Fortunately for everyone, the entire incident was captured on video.

In the video, you can see that Bow Wow was jumping on stage during his performance. Then, he took a false step. The 5-foot-2-inch rapper accidentally entered one of the trap doors, which was left open.

