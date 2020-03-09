Bow Wow falls off the stage in Philadelphia; He is injured! (Video)

Rapper Shad "Bow Wow,quot; Moss took a shameful fall from the stage last night in Philadelphia, while performing on the Millennium Tour. And MTO News learned that the rapper suffered a non-serious injury as a result of his fall.

Fortunately for everyone, the entire incident was captured on video.

In the video, you can see that Bow Wow was jumping on stage during his performance. Then, he took a false step. The 5-foot-2-inch rapper accidentally entered one of the trap doors, which was left open.

Bow Wow fell in the middle of the trapdoor and held back before disappearing from the stage.

As Bow Wow is a professional, he managed to get up and finish his set, but he was limping noticeably on stage.

MTO News spoke with a person behind the scenes on the tour, and they expect Bow Wow to continue acting, despite his injury.

Here is the video of his fall: