Boosie says it hurts that Rihanna doesn't respond to her eternal love. He says he goes to the "bag,quot;

# Roommates, if you've been following Boosie for the past few years, then you already know how in love he is with Rihanna. He has been trying unsuccessfully for years to get his attention long enough to date her, but recently he says he is going to "bag,quot; after discovering rumors that he was dating A $ AP Rocky.

To the delight of his fans, Boosie is finally getting his own reality show, titled "Badazz Boosie,quot; and in one of the advances of the next series, Boosie is seen professing his eternal love for Rihanna and leaving her now that once again, he is "a catch."

However, all that changes a bit when Boosie reveals that she saw some online rumors that Riri was dating fellow rapper A $ AP Rocky, and as a result, Boosie has decided to give space to the rumored couple because A $ AP is her "dawg,quot; and respect it.

Boosie said this about letting Rihanna go for the moment:

“I heard Rihanna out of the market right now. I just got some stuff on Instagram and they say he's playing with A $ AP Rocky. "I take off my bag, I take off my bag because I rock with A $ AP Rocky. That's my love. That's my lil dawg."

Then he goes on to explain why he makes it so attractive to a woman, including caring for her children, being an "adorable person,quot; and being in her "shit." “Badazz Boosie will premiere on the For Us By Us network this spring.

Roommates, what do you think about this?