Boeing training at 737 MAX & # 39; inappropriate & # 39 ;: Ethiopia accident report | News

Ethiopia's investigation into last year's Ethiopian Airlines accident found that Boeing did not provide enough training for the 737 MAX and that the crucial flight software had failures, according to an interim report released Monday.

The Boeing 737 MAX accident bound for Nairobi six minutes after takeoff on March 10, 2019, killed the 157 people on board, unleashing the global MAX ground connection in the worst crisis in Boeing's history.

The October 2018 accident of a 737 MAX operated by Lion Air in Indonesia followed, which killed 189 people when it crashed moments after leaving the Jakarta airport.

Both accidents saw uncontrolled falls in the nose of the plane in the moments before the planes crashed, which researchers have attributed to the model's anti-loss flight system, the System of increased maneuvering characteristics or MCAS.

A preliminary report by Ethiopian researchers published last April said that the crew of flight 302 repeatedly followed the procedures recommended by Boeing, but could not regain control of the plane.

Final moments

The report included details of the final exchanges between Captain Yared Getachew and First Officer Ahmednur Mohammed, including Yared imploring Ahmednur to "stay with me,quot; while Ahmednur struggled to control the plane.

At one point, Yared urged Ahmedur to "pull with me,quot; while both men applied force to the control column.

Final flight readings indicate that it moved as fast as 500 knots (more than 900 kilometers per hour) and descended at a speed greater than 10,000 meters per minute (33,000 feet per minute), according to the report.

The plane crashed into a field southeast of the capital, Addis Ababa, leaving a crater 10 meters deep "with a hole about 28 meters wide and 40 meters long," according to the report.

Aircraft fragments were found hundreds of meters away, he said.

Boeing could not be reached immediately for comment Monday.

& # 39; Inappropriate Training & # 39;

The new report says that the MCAS system design "made it vulnerable to unwanted activation." Specifically, he noted the fact that the system could be activated by a single reading of the angle of attack sensor.

The indicators measure the angle of the plane in front of the approaching air to warn of impending stops.

The report also said that the training provided by Boeing in the 737 MAX "was inadequate."

He recommended that training simulators should be able to simulate scenarios in which the sensor fails.

The new interim report was published one day before the first anniversary of the Ethiopian Airlines accident.

Relatives of many of the victims, from more than 30 countries, traveled to Ethiopia and are expected to attend a memorial ceremony at the scene of the accident on Tuesday.

Last week, a US congressional committee said Boeing made mistakes and withheld information on the 737 MAX, and that federal regulators were unable to provide adequate supervision, which resulted in a "fundamentally defective,quot; aircraft.