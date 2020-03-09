Bob Dylan returns to the Hollywood Bowl on the 2020 tour – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Bob Dylan returns on tour and returns to the Hollywood Bowl while heading for California.

Dylan is scheduled to tour the country on his "Never Ending Tour,quot; by visiting the iconic Hollywood venue on June 18, one day after playing at the Sand Diego Pechanga Arena.

The 78-year-old singer and songwriter, accompanied by Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats and the Hot Club of Cowtown, will begin the tour on June 4 in Bend, Oregon, and conclude at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New York. 12th of July.

%MINIFYHTML7418704e7826d68d90eee2f9ee8453b011% %MINIFYHTML7418704e7826d68d90eee2f9ee8453b012%

According to media reports, Dylan recently canceled programs in Japan scheduled for April due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. in Ticketmaster.