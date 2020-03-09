Bloomingdale & # 39; s opens flagship store at the Westfield Valley fair in San Jose – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Bloomingdale & # 39; s opened a three-story flagship store at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose as an anchor for the $ 1 billion expansion of the Silicon Valley Mall.

The 150,000-square-foot design store officially opened on Thursday, but the company held a series of events throughout the weekend, including working and donating to organizations based in the Bay Area.

At the store's opening, the proceeds went to The Silicon Valley Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides STEM programs. On Friday, a cocktail was held with the proceeds from Save the Redwoods League, an organization that protects redwood forests. On Sunday, a children's fashion show was held for Family Giving Tree, a volunteer and philanthropy program in the Bay Area.

On Wednesday, Bloomingdale also held a pre-opening event with the San Francisco 49ers Foundation, which seeks to take advantage of soccer to educate and empower youth in the Bay Area.

"We are excited to introduce our new Bloomingdale & # 39; s store to the community, created especially for the Silicon Valley lifestyle," said Frank Berman, executive vice president and marketing director for Bloomingdale’s.