Billy Gilmour's Chelsea must be in Scotland's next team, says Steven Smith | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML95eadee007d6aa79dc0fc67a571c955811% %MINIFYHTML95eadee007d6aa79dc0fc67a571c955812%









%MINIFYHTML95eadee007d6aa79dc0fc67a571c955813% %MINIFYHTML95eadee007d6aa79dc0fc67a571c955814%







0:44



Former Rangers runner Steven Smith says Steve Clarke must include Billy Gilmour of Chelsea in his squad to face Israel in the 2020 Euro Cup play-offs, and that it would not be a risk despite his age and inexperience.

Former Rangers runner Steven Smith says Steve Clarke must include Billy Gilmour of Chelsea in his squad to face Israel in the 2020 Euro Cup play-offs, and that it would not be a risk despite his age and inexperience.

Former Rangers runner Steven Smith wouldn't worry if Steve Clarke included Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour in his Scotland squad for the 2020 Euro Cup tiebreaker this month against Israel.

%MINIFYHTML95eadee007d6aa79dc0fc67a571c955815% %MINIFYHTML95eadee007d6aa79dc0fc67a571c955816%

The 18-year-old received big tips for a first call to the high-level national team and was spotted by Clarke during the FA Cup 2-0 victory last Tuesday over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Gilmour continued with a second consecutive prize as the man of the match in Sunday's 4-0 success against Everton in the Premier League.

Although the teenager only made seven appearances for Chelsea, and played only three first team games in the last four months, Smith believes he is ready for international football.

Smith said Sky sports news: "In my opinion, it's quite simple. It has to be there. In that area of ​​the field we are relatively strong, so there is real competition for places in the middle of the field."

1:35 Roy Keane praised Billy Gilmour, who marked his first start in the Premier League for Chelsea with a man show of the match in a 4-0 victory over Everton Roy Keane praised Billy Gilmour, who marked his first start in the Premier League for Chelsea with a man show of the match in a 4-0 victory over Everton

"When you play at that level in the Premier League, you have to be in the Scotland team. I don't think it's a risk."

"The biggest concern would probably be if I could handle it physically, but I think he has shown in the games against Liverpool and Everton that he can do it."

"Besides, when he takes the ball, he's really comfortable in possession, so I wouldn't worry at all."

Gilmour was seen by Scotland's head coach Steve Clarke while Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 in the FA Cup

Like Smith, Gilmour began his career at Rangers and has progressed steadily since he moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2017 at the age of 15.

Scotland has a large number of fit midfielders to choose from, including Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Callum McGregor of Celtic.

John Fleck, Ryan Jack and Stuart Armstrong are also contenders, but Smith believes that Gilmour can compete with all of them for one place.

3:17 Teen Billy Gilmour was named man of the game in his first opening in the Premier League when Chelsea beat Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge Teen Billy Gilmour was named man of the game in his first opening in the Premier League when Chelsea beat Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge

He added: "I think the performance levels you are putting and the level you are playing at are exceptional for someone your age."

"With all the compliments he is receiving, I think he is the kind of character that I don't think allows that to disturb him."

"I think he will continue to do everything right in terms of working hard. He is under an administrative team in Chelsea that will take care of him."