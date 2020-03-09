Big Tesla Model Y leak reveals key specifications – BGR

  • The Tesla Model Y is set to be a cross version of the popular Tesla Model 3.
  • Tesla Model Y dimensions were recently filtered for the first time, as part of a leak of important specifications.
  • If everything goes according to plan, the Model Y deliveries will begin later this year.
  • Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

2020 is ready to be an incredibly busy year for Tesla. That, of course, shouldn't come as a big surprise since the company apparently becomes more ambitious with each passing year. While the company's initial master plan, as established by Elon Musk, concluded with a mass market EV that we now know as the Model 3, the company's product roadmap today is impressively expansive.

In addition to the current production of Model 3, Model S and Model X, Tesla in the near future is preparing to present the Model Y, a next-generation version of the Roadster, the Tesla Semi and, last but not least, The Cybertruck However, the first new 2020 Tesla vehicle will be the Model Y, a vehicle that is essentially a cross version of the popular Model 3.

While production of the Model Y was not scheduled to begin until the end of 2020, Tesla at the end of 2019 indicated that things were moving ahead of schedule and that Model Y would go into production sometime in 2020.

That said, we are not only beginning to see more sightings of Model Y in nature, but we are also beginning to gather more detailed information about some of the technical specifications of the vehicle.

Namely, a recent leak courtesy of Tesmanian has provided us with detailed specifications on the dimensions of the Model Y that can be seen below:

Total length: 187 inches or 4,750 mm

* Overall width including mirrors: 83.8 in or 2,129 mm

* Overall width including folded mirrors: 77.9 in or 1,978 mm

* Total width excluding mirrors: 75.6 in or 1,921 mm

Total height – coil: 64 in or 1,624 mm

Empty weight * Long range battery, dual motor: 4,416 lbs or 2,003 kg

GVWR ** Long range battery, dual motor: 5,302 lbs or 2,405 kg

Gross vehicle weight distribution: double engine: 46% front and 54% rear

Gross axle weight rating: 20 ″ front wheels: 3,005 lbs or 1,363 kg

Gross axle weight rating: 20 ″ rear wheels: 3,307 lbs or 1500 kg

* Empty weight = vehicle weight with correct fluid levels, no occupants and no load

As a point of comparison, Model Y will be approximately 3 inches wider than Model 3, approximately 3 inches longer and almost 7 inches taller. Essentially, Model Y will be larger than a Model 3 but still noticeably smaller than Model X.

On a related note, a Model Y was seen traveling on a California highway next to a Model 3 a few months ago. The video does a decent job of representing the relative size differences between the two vehicles. As is clearly evident through the video below, the Model Y is much taller than its counterpart:

And as a quick review, the Model Y will have a range of 315 miles on a single charge, a maximum speed of 155 MPH if you get the Performance model and a time of 0-60 MPH of 4.8 seconds.

And one more video just in case:

