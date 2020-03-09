Biden's edited video foreshadows the challenges of social networks in 2020

CHICAGO, Ill. – As the impulse of former Vice President Joe Biden for the White House gains momentum, the 77-year-old political opponents, both right and left, have launched an Internet campaign that suggests they are not mentally or physically equipped to serve, Sometimes using altered content and other misinformation to make your case.

The effort led Twitter on Monday to mark a video of Biden shared by President Donald Trump as "manipulated media,quot;, but only after being seen millions of times. Facebook added warning tags to the video and reduced its distribution on its platform after news organizations verified the video on its site. Associated Press works with Facebook as a third party fact checker.

The episode highlights the challenges facing social media companies to contain the rapid dissemination of misleading information and raises questions about how prepared companies are for a possible misinformation attack during the 2020 campaign. It also emphasizes that the traffic of erroneous information does not it is limited to a single political party: both Sanders and Trump supporters aggressively promoted the unsubstantiated notion that Biden is in cognitive decline.

"This is the worst kind of misinformation: it can affect presidential elections and the president shares it with millions of followers," said Jennifer Grygiel, a communications professor at Syracuse University who studies misinformation and social networks. "We are going to see much more and we need the platforms to do it well."

All in their 70s, Biden, Sanders and Trump have faced questions about their resistance or mental insight, although each has produced letters from doctors attesting to their aptitude for the job. Sanders, who, like Biden, would be the oldest president ever elected, suffered a heart attack last year. Biden has had a penchant for verbal errors throughout his political career. And Trump has tried directly to combat questions about his mental state, tweeting in 2018 that he is a "very stable genius."

Unconfirmed claims about Biden's suitability for the position have emerged from left to right with increasing frequency after the extensive victories of the former vice president during last Tuesday's super Tuesday contests. And they accelerated after Biden returned to the campaign on Saturday with a brief speech in St. Louis.

Sanders' campaign manager Faiz Shakir noted notoriously on Twitter that his 78-year-old boss had three campaign events on his agenda that day, "every commitment to talk extended for almost an hour."

Later in the day, Trump tweeted a deceptively edited video clip of Biden's 15-minute speech in Kansas City, Missouri.

During the speech, Biden seemed to stumble over his words when he said: "We can't win this reelection. Excuse me, we can only re-elect Donald Trump if, in fact, we get involved in this circular firing squad here."

Conservative and pro-Trump social media accounts were seized for the first time on Saturday night, sharing a more complete clip. But White House social media director Dan Scavino later shared a more edited version in which Biden seems to say: "We can only re-elect Donald Trump." Trump retweeted Scavino's post.

Twitter accounts affiliated with Trump's campaign on Saturday night quickly shared different versions of the video over a three-hour period, said Gideon Blocq, CEO of VineSight, a technology company that reveals erroneous information online.

Combined, the various versions of the edited clip were viewed more than 10 million times on Monday afternoon.

Biden's campaign responded to the video in disbelief and noted that the former vice president has maintained a dizzying schedule in recent weeks. The alleged evidence of their decline, they said, comes from public appearances with voters and reporters present.

"It's revealing that Donald Trump and his campaign continue to admit, through their dependence on desperate smears, that they can't beat Joe Biden with the truth," Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said.

Bates added an excavation to Sanders supporters who have echoed many of the Republican attacks against Biden. "Any & # 39; Democrat & # 39; who aligns with Trump by amplifying his misinformation," Bates said, "will soon learn that he can't beat the vice president with blatant lies either."

Identifying, labeling and eliminating false claims or edited videos is becoming a key challenge for technology platforms that have been criticized on both sides of the political spectrum.

Twitter's decision to mark Biden's video as "manipulated media,quot; was the first test of a new labeling policy and, in some cases, the removal of manipulated images designed to deceive. But even that effort was not achieved for some social media users due to a technical error, a Twitter spokesman said Monday. He refused to say if he had tagged other versions of the edited video.

Trump's allies criticized Twitter's decision to label the edited video as "manipulated."

Trump's legal advisor, Jenna Ellis, described the criticisms of the edited video, which she also shared, "incredibly dishonest,quot; on Twitter. She said that people are missing the point: "The point is the mistake." DUH. "

Liberal and pro-Sanders social media accounts have been promoting the idea that Biden is in "cognitive decline,quot; on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter in recent days.

A two-minute video montage of Biden's mistakes has been seen in the campaign titled "The Strong Cognitive Impairment of Joe Biden (please share, voters should know)" almost 300,000 times since it was published on a page of "Populist,quot; news and comments from YouTube on Saturday.

Klepper reported from Providence, R.I. Associated Press writer Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly policy podcast, "Ground Game."