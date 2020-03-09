Berkeley police offer a $ 50K reward for information that helps resolve the 2011 murder case – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – The City of Berkeley and the Berkeley Police Department are offering a $ 50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of all suspects responsible for the murder of Tobias Eagle in March 2011.

Sunday marks the ninth anniversary of Eagle's murder. Berkeley police at the time said they received a call about possible shooting in the 1600 block area of ​​Blake Street, which is located between California Street and McGee Avenue. Officers found Eagle, a 30-year-old Berkeley resident, lying in the backyard of a house on Blake Street, suffering gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Suspects of his murder have never been identified. Detectives believe that someone has information about this case and they are asking for your help. Even the smallest detail, police said, could be critical in solving this crime.

Berkeley police officers urge anyone with information to call the BPD Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741, or the 24-hour non-emergency number of the department at (510) 981-5900. Any information can be critical to solve this crime.

