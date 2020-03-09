Benjamin Netanyahu's rivals seek a new government | News

The main rival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he agreed with a smaller party to work together to form a new government after last week's national elections.

Monday's announcement by Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White Party, gave Netanyahu another setback as he struggles to stay in power before his next trial on corruption charges.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML4c75ed90b697745db422c5d8054e440711% %MINIFYHTML4c75ed90b697745db422c5d8054e440712%

In a statement, Gantz said he had a good meeting with Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the small Yisrael Beiteinu party.

"We discuss issues of fundamental principle and determine that we will work together to form a government that will take Israel out of the political stalemate and avoid a fourth round of elections," Gantz said.

In the elections last week, the third in Israel in less than a year, the Likud party of Netanyahu emerged as the largest party. But with his smaller religious and nationalist allies, he won only 58 seats in parliament, three fewer than the 61 seats needed to form a new government.

Netanyahu's opponents, led by Gantz, control most of the seats. But beyond their shared animosity towards Netanyahu, there are deep divisions between these parties, which include Lieberman's secular and ultranationalist party and the Joint List led by the Arabs.

Corruption Trial

Gantz's announcement with Lieberman marked a step towards the unification of these anti-Netanyahu forces, although it is still unclear whether they can reach a final agreement, much less an agreement with Arab politicians.

Lieberman has described Arab political leaders in the past as "terrorist,quot; supporters.

"We will continue discussing the details, formulating our common goals and moving forward," Gantz said.

Netanyahu is desperate to remain prime minister while preparing to go to trial on March 17.

He has been accused of fraud, abuse of trust and accepting bribes in connection with a series of scandals that include accepting expensive gifts from rich friends and offering to exchange favors with powerful media magnates.

The long-standing Israeli leader denies acting badly.

Netanyahu's lawyers requested a delay at the start of the trial, saying they need more time to review the evidence. Prosecutors said Monday they oppose any delay.

The president of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, must decide next week who to choose as designated prime minister.

The president generally chooses the candidate who believes he has the best chance of forming a government coalition.

Netanyahu has persistently insisted that he won last week's elections and accused his opponents of trying to "steal the elections,quot; by aligning with the Arab-led parties that, according to him, were hostile to the state.

"I promise you that I will not go anywhere," Netanyahu said over the weekend.