Benie Des Dieux and Honeysuckle collide in Cheltenham | Racing news

Benie Des Dieux and Honeysuckle block horns a fascinating clash for the Close Brothers Seas & # 39; Hurdle in Cheltenham on Tuesday.

The Grade One contest has had its detractors over the years, with the feeling that its presence has prevented the upper class mares from confronting the boys in both the Hurdle Champion and the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle .

However, this year's renewal has sparked a real box office battle between the highest-profile equine females in Ireland.

Benie Des Dieux, trained by Willie Mullins, won the Mares & # 39; Hurdle in 2018 and it seemed almost certain that he would follow up 12 months ago, before suffering a dramatic fall in the final obstacle.

Since then, he has won Grade One in Punchestown and Auteuil and looked as good as ever when he made a successful comeback at Galmoy Hurdle in Gowran Park in January.

The Stayers & # 39; Hurdle was considered a serious option immediately after the last of those victories, but Mullins finally decided to keep Benie Des Dieux against his own sex in a race he won in nine of the 12 years he has run.

He said: "She is an infernal mare. I think what she did in the French champion Hurdle last year was missed by many people here, beating the undefeated French mare (De Bon Coeur)

"It hasn't run much, but I took it to the stage where I can run it two or three times a year and I want it to stay that way."

"It is guaranteed that it will soften in the description of the first day of the Festival and that is a great advantage for her, since it is a great mare."

Benie Des Dieux joins a couple of stable partners in Elfile and Stormy Ireland. The latter was a finalist for Dan Skelton & # 39; s Roksana 12 months ago and has been impressive in winning his last three starts.

"I was very happy with her last race. We just let her do what she wants, that's how she likes to run," Mullins added. "She has the right to be there."

Elfile was a good winner in a third grade in the distance in Punchestown last time and Mullins' assistant, David Casey, feels he can make his presence felt.

"Elfile won well on the last day. She stays well and is a mare that improves. I hope she can be competitive," he said.

"He ran well in the rookie race last year. The step forward on the trip will be right for her this year. She stays well."

Honeysuckle is undefeated in seven starts and has already shown its highest level against castrates this season, dominating Hatton Grace before clinging to the Irish Champion last month.

Champion Hurdle herself remained on the scene until last week for the Honeysuckle trained by Henry de Bromhead, when connections confirmed that she would run in the Seas & # 39; Hurdle longer.

Peter Molony, who bought Honeysuckle for 110,000 euros and acts as a racing manager for owner Kenny Alexander, said: "I'm a little apprehensive, I face a mare like Benie Des Dieux, but I'm also excited.

"We have to climb a mountain, but Honeysuckle only has a 4 lb rating below it and is three years younger and still improving, we hope.

"It seems we will have good ground. It is a championship race for mares and a grade one in its own right."

"May the best mare win."

Roksana returns to defend his crown, while Phil Kirby saddles his stable star Lady Buttons.

The 10-year-old has won at Wetherby and twice at Doncaster this season to extend her general account to 15, and runs here with preference to the Queen Mother Champion on Wednesday Chase and the Grand Annual on Friday.

Kirby told Racing TV: "It was not an easy decision, we wanted to keep our options open as long as possible."

"We were eager to take her in a grade one and, although I don't say it's easier (than Champion Chase), this is the way we decided to go.

"She is very versatile, jumps obstacles and fences just as well. On a lower level, she jumped fences so well that it was her great asset, but the higher she climbs, everyone jumps just as well."

"He seems to be as good as ever, his last two races may have been his best two, he is finishing hard and traveling very well."

"If there was a question mark, I could have said it was the trip, in Cheltenham, but she kept it well in Doncaster over the fences."

"Every race in Cheltenham is difficult, but with Benie Des Dieux and Honeysuckle there, as well as last year's winner Roksana, this is especially difficult."