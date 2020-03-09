Baby Mama of the future feeds reports of her secret marriage with Lori Harvey

WENN / Instagram / Derrick Salters

According to Eliza Reign, who is currently fighting the rapper in a paternity case, two months ago they were married in a silent ceremony in Jamaica.

Internet is buzzing again about reports that Future Y Lori Harvey They supposedly got married. Feeding the rumors of the couple's secret marriage, which first emerged in January, was none other than the rapper's baby, Eliza Reign.

Eliza, who is currently fighting the hit creator "Life is good" in a case of fatherhood, allegedly said during an Instagram Live session that her former flame and daughter of Steve Harvey He quietly married months ago in Jamaica. While his claim still cannot be verified, fans are apparently convinced of that and have been tweeting about it.

"FUTURE AND LORI HARVEY MARRIED ????? THE RAPTURE. SEND IT. SEND IT NOW," a user reacted to the news. Another entered detective mode when he published: "The streets that say Future married Lori Harvey. Someone asks Momma Joyce if it is true that she is reporting."

A surprised fan commented: "What the hell did he marry? The future? With whom, Lori Harvey?" Meanwhile, to another person who asked where the rumor came from, someone kindly explained: "The last WB mentioned that they were already married months ago."

Eliza said earlier in January that Future told him once that he will marry his social media star girlfriend. "That man was told that he was getting married," Eliza said in response to people who speculated that she was bitter about the rapper's trip from Atlanta to Lori through Jamaica.

After the trip to Jamaica where she celebrated her 23rd birthday, Lori caused speculation that she had already married or engaged to her rapper boyfriend. The model shared a photo of her swinging a white sweater with her left hand extended, showing two diamond rings stacked on her fourth finger.

"Wifey," said one person in the picture. "Mrs. Hendrixxx", another called Lori, referring to the real last name of Future. A curious follower asked: "Can we get more information about this beautiful ring you have on your finger? @Loriharvey Is it a promise ring, an engagement ring or a ring of best friends?"

Neither Future nor Lori have responded to the marriage reports.