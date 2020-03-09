Baaghi 3 coined crore Rs 20.30 on day 3

Tiger Shroff's protagonist, Baaghi 3, hit theaters last Friday. The director of Ahmed Khan marks the third installment of the successful Baaghi series. Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger, the movie is an action thriller. With some amazing action sequences and shocking phrases, the film made waves since the launch of its trailer. Upon receiving a good response from the audience, Baaghi 3 managed to cross the 50 million rupees at the box office during his first weekend.

Starrer Tiger-Shraddha opened to an impressive crore of Rs 17.50 on the day of its launch. On the second day, the film managed to earn Rs million at the box office. On Sunday, day three of the film's release, the film went on to produce another 20 million rupees. Despite the fear of the coronavirus throughout the country, the protagonist of Tiger Shroff has managed to earn Rs 53.83 crore at the box office in a span of three days. Tiger fans have praised his action and presence on the screen.

