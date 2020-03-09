Azriel Clary: & # 39; R. Kelly made me eat my own stool!

Azriel Clary, the former girlfriend and alleged victim of R Kelly, has given even more details about her strange union with the singer in disgrace: she claims that he made her eat her own feces.

"He has a video of me, he made me make this video, actually, making a number two in a cup and then eating it from a cup," Clary is seen in the clip that tells a federal agent.

In the clip, Kelly can also be heard begging Azriel, but she tells him that their relationship is over.

