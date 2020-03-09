Azriel Clary: & # 39; R. Kelly made me eat my own stool!

Azriel Clary, the former girlfriend and alleged victim of R Kelly, has given even more details about her strange union with the singer in disgrace: she claims that he made her eat her own feces.

"He has a video of me, he made me make this video, actually, making a number two in a cup and then eating it from a cup," Clary is seen in the clip that tells a federal agent.

In the clip, Kelly can also be heard begging Azriel, but she tells him that their relationship is over.

"It's done, it's done, it's over, you can't even get to trial. I'm so sorry for you," Clary tells him as she cries on the phone. "I'm sorry, I really loved you, and you lied to me, you used me and you played me," Clary continued.

The clip is taken from a new documentary called Precedence.