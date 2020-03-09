Avalanche defeats the Sharks, reaches 90 points in the 68th game – Up News Info

SAN JOSE, Calif. – A great game from its top line on Sunday night led Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks in the SAP Center.

%MINIFYHTML455d8af3077f6f8f054362821e8def5a11% %MINIFYHTML455d8af3077f6f8f054362821e8def5a12%

Center Nathan MacKinnon and far left Gabe Landeskog had one goal and two assists, and the third member of that line, newcomer Vladislav Namestnikov, also had a multi-goal game with one goal and one assistant when Colorado reached 90 points in his 68th game. .

The Avs (41-19-8, 90 points) have 14 games remaining. They finished the regular season of 82 games with 90 points a year ago.

With a 3-2 lead at the end of the third period, former Shark Joonas Donskoi scored the 16th goal of his career to give Colorado, who exhausted the injuries, insurance against a crowd of 14,694. The Avs, despite all their injuries, have points in 10 of their last 11 games, going 8-1-2 to keep up with St. Louis, leader of the Central Division / Western Conference.

MacKinnon had his 29th multi-point game of the season for a new personal record, and most by an Avs player since Peter Forsberg had 29 in 2002-03.

MacKinnon scored his team's 35th goal in the power play to tie 1-1 at the end of the first period before making an incredible run to the net that resulted in Landeskog's rebound goal early in the second when Colorado took a 2-1 advantage.

The teams exchanged the following two goals: Melker Karlsson for the Sharks and Vladislav Namestnikov for the Avs, and Colorado took a 3-2 lead in the second intermission. Namestnikov's goal came out of fabulous passes from Landeskog and MacKinnon and was his third goal in seven games since it was acquired from New Jersey on February 24.

Colorado continued to play without six key players in strikers Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Matt Calvert, defender Cale Makar and goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer. Burakovsky and Makar are on the day-to-day list, but they are not on the trip and will not play Monday at Los Angeles Kings.

The Sharks were without the frontline center and team captain Logan Couture for most of the game. Couture recorded 4:07 before taking a wandering disc in the face in the first period.

Footnotes. The Avs made defender Nikita Zadorov a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. Zadorov was sent to the bench and played a minimum of the 7:58 season in a 4-3 overtime loss on Wednesday against Anaheim, a game with minus-3 in just nine turns. He was replaced by Kevin Connauton on Friday in a 6-3 loss in Vancouver and also on Sunday.