Avalanche defeats the Sharks, reaches 90 points in the 68th game – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
SAN JOSE, Calif. – A great game from its top line on Sunday night led Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks in the SAP Center.

Center Nathan MacKinnon and far left Gabe Landeskog had one goal and two assists, and the third member of that line, newcomer Vladislav Namestnikov, also had a multi-goal game with one goal and one assistant when Colorado reached 90 points in his 68th game. .

The Avs (41-19-8, 90 points) have 14 games remaining. They finished the regular season of 82 games with 90 points a year ago.

With a 3-2 lead at the end of the third period, former Shark Joonas Donskoi scored the 16th goal of his career to give Colorado, who exhausted the injuries, insurance against a crowd of 14,694. The Avs, despite all their injuries, have points in 10 of their last 11 games, going 8-1-2 to keep up with St. Louis, leader of the Central Division / Western Conference.

MacKinnon had his 29th multi-point game of the season for a new personal record, and most by an Avs player since Peter Forsberg had 29 in 2002-03.

MacKinnon scored his team's 35th goal in the power play to tie 1-1 at the end of the first period before making an incredible run to the net that resulted in Landeskog's rebound goal early in the second when Colorado took a 2-1 advantage.

