Australia prepares for a wetter climate while the rain breaks records | News

The Australian state authorities of Queensland have stepped up efforts to deliver essential supplies to stranded residents in the city of Thargomindah after The Bulloo River peaked at 5.4 meters on Sunday after the city's wettest day in 21 years.

As food and other items were transported or transported inside the western town, Bulloo Mayor John Ferguson said the water had brought many flies and mosquitoes, but that the spirits were still high.

"When the river runs, we say it's like an old friend who comes home," he told the national ABC network. "We love it, we love the flood."

Meanwhile, northern Australia will see an increase in rainfall in the coming days as seasonal rains get stronger.

At this time of year, known as the "wet season,quot;, the winds change direction and blow towards the north of the country, cooling the air and relieving the heat with the rain that accompanies it.

Once the weather pattern develops, wind, rain and thunderstorms increase over the Northern Territory (NT) and towards the northern end of Queensland. Total weekly rainfall of between 100 and 200 millimeters can be expected, and some areas could collect up to 300 mm.

Harmful winds are also possible, with gusts of more than 90 kilometers. (56 miles) per hour and waves and tides will rise, which entails a risk of coastal flooding and land erosion.

The wet season also increases the chances of developing tropical cyclones. Several forecast models indicate the possible formation of cyclones in the warm waters of the Cape York peninsula by the end of the week. While the various models show the potential of a cyclone, the forecast path is less certain.

Meanwhile, the Australian Meteorology Office (BoM) has published seasonal outlooks for rain, and the news is positive.

The latest forecast models suggest that there is likely to be near-average rainfall between April and July in much of northern, central and southern Australia, including drought-affected areas in the southeast.

This is one of the best prospects for seasonal rain for some time and could bring consecutive months of rainfall above the average needed in many areas affected by drought.