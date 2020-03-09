Audrina Patridge and more famous moms react to the coronavirus outbreak

Audrina Patridge, Tess Holliday, Bekah MartinezY Tobie Gonzalez stopped by Daily pop on Monday to talk about different parenting issues with Heather Dubrow"One of which certainly weighs on the minds of many moms and dads: the coronavirus."

In a segment called "Moms I would like to know," Dubrow asked the group whether or not they doubted sending their children to school or extracurricular activities, and they actually reached a surprising consensus.

%MINIFYHTML3a4da55e5b695483a496c2459138324511% %MINIFYHTML3a4da55e5b695483a496c2459138324512%

"Children are like germ machines. I am constantly sick because my son goes to school," said Holliday, a model and mother of two children. "But I mean, while we wash our hands and don't put our hands in our mouths and the common practices we do, I'm fine."

Patridge, who gave birth to a daughter in 2016, agreed and emphasized the importance of washing your hands well.