Ashley Graham shows the moment in which she suffers the "greatest pain" to commemorate International Women's Day

The 32-year-old supermodel shares a photo of her in labor with her first child to highlight the strength of the woman and her & # 39; greatest achievement & # 39; in honor of International Women's Day.

Ashley Graham Celebrates International Women's Day with a powerful moment in your life. Having always been sincere about motherhood and the obstacles that accompanied her, the 32-year-old supermodel uploaded a photo of her in "the greatest pain I've ever known" on social networks to share a motivational message with fans.

In the Instagram post dated Sunday, February 8, the new mother invited her devotees to see the exact moment she was in labor with her first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni. By labeling the expression he made in the image as "the face of my greatest strength," he added that it was "the greatest achievement I have achieved."

Justin Ervin's wife continued: "On this International Women's Day, understand that despite any pain or trial we have experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of achieving greatness. Happy International Women's Day ! and the strengths of each one today. "

Since then, Graham has been praised for his powerful participation. "13 reasons why"Actress Katherine Langford He praised her, "You are amazing," Dominican model Cris Urena He praised: "The emotional ones are so powerful in this photograph" and Victoria's former angel & # 39; s Secret Helena Christensen I couldn't agree more while writing: "Such powers have such strength."

Before sharing the labor, Graham also posted a photo of her changing Isaac's diaper at a Staples store. Next to a picture of her with her newborn on the floor, she noticed: "S ** t just became real!" She elaborated: "First message of diapers without a bath in sight! Thank God I remember putting the changing table in the diaper bag!"

Instead of receiving praise for its opening, Revlon's beauty ambassador received a violent reaction. Among those who criticized her was Wendy Williams. "Ashley, I like you, but this is not fashionable, it is sending a bad message," said the television personality on his show. "I don't want to see this in the store … What I don't want to see is a rich woman doing this, so you all think you can do this, no, not great, not hot."