Artist of the week: BTS

BTS (Bangtan boys) the fandom will not disappear soon. While it is difficult for some artists to stay on top, this K-pop group shows that they are not a short-lived sensation. After entering the US Billboard 200 for the first time. UU. In 171 with "The most beautiful moment of life, Pt. 2" in 2015, its worldwide popularity has grown rapidly in the last two years, and now they have become even bigger with "Map of the Soul: 7".

The album title has some significant meanings for children. Seven is the number of members and this year will be its seventh year since its debut in June 2013. In addition, seven is believed to be a lucky number. But definitely not only depend on your luck for the success of the album.

Before the release of the album, BTS provoked it with the return trailer titled "Interlude: Shadow" made by the member Suga, first single "Black Swan" and second trailer back with I hopeThe song of "Outro: Ego". "Black Swan", which was released on January 17, reached number 57 on Billboard 100. In addition, they promoted the release of the album with the first presentation of "Black Swan" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden"on January 28.

"Map of the Soul: 7" finally arrived on February 21, ten months after his last album "Map of the Soul: Persona" and after his extensive vacation period last year. The long wait was worth it, as the album received praise from music critics. Commercially, its success surpassed its predecessors with more than 4 million pre-orders worldwide, breaking the record they previously set with 2.68 million pre-orders for "Map of the Soul: Person". He also debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200. UU. With 422,000 units equivalent to albums, marking the fourth album number one of BTS in the USA. UU. And making them the fastest band since The Beatles have four number one albums in less than two years.

The first single from the album "On" was also released on February 21 along with the music video "Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima", which shows his epic choreography. The song reached number 4 on Billboard 100, its highest on the list to date after "Boy With Luv," which reached number 8, and number 1 on the Billboard world list.

Often talking about social and mental health issues with his "bubble gum pop" music, BTS again expresses his feelings and experiences while dealing with the disadvantage of fame and his problems as young adults in general. In "On", for example, the band "reflects on their vocation and mentality as artists during the seven years". Meanwhile, in "UGH", the band’s rapper line, RM, J-Hope and Suga, expresses their anger towards malicious enemies. Also, in "My time", Jungkook He sings about his emotions since he was an apprentice until now.

As part of the album's promotions, BTS appeared in a special episode of "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon", during which they toured New York and performed" On "at the Grand Central, and appeared on the popular" Carpool Karaoke "segment of" The Late Late Show with James Corden "in February. The boys are scheduled to embark in "Map of the Soul Tour," which would begin on April 11 in Seoul. However, the tour dates in Seoul were canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus. It is currently unknown whether this global health crisis would affect other dates, but Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are still scheduled to go through big cities like Chicago, Toronto, London and Berlin.