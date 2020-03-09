Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta hopes to benefit from Manchester City's internal knowledge | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6b3f2e313774af5972d2bcdd8f0d74b111% %MINIFYHTML6b3f2e313774af5972d2bcdd8f0d74b112%

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live in Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm on Wednesday; Start at 7:30 p.m.





Mikel Arteta will use his inner court at Manchester City to try to end the poor Arsenal Premier League race against his former team, but admits it will still be a challenge to do so.

The Spaniard returns to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for the first time since he resigned as Pep Guardiola's assistant to assume the position of head coach of the Gunners in December.

Arsenal have not defeated City in the league since 2015 and have lost the last five games, sending 14 goals and scoring only two.

But, while Guardiola's side seeks to recover from losing the Manchester derby 2-0 on Sunday, Arteta is ready to take advantage of his three and a half years working under his compatriot.

"It gives me a very clear idea of ​​what they are trying to do and what they will seek to do," he said before Wednesday's game.

"It's something different to be able to stop that and also create the problems that I think we can create for them."

"That has to happen that day. When they are at their best, we know what they are capable of, the variation they have. At the end of the day, it's about the players on the field and their performance."

The Spaniards will be in opposite canoes for Wednesday's Premier League match

"It's going to be a very special night, I'm very excited to be back there. I have some fantastic memories, many friends, many people that I like."

"But obviously now I am in a different position, in another bank and I will defend my club as best I can."

Arsenal heads to Manchester in the longest unbeaten streak of the Premier League, with Saturday's 1-0 victory over West Ham extending that streak to eight games.

Highlights of Arsenal's victory against West Ham in the Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette left the bench to score the only goal of the game and Arteta was impressed with the Frenchman's attitude as he struggles to overthrow Eddie Nketiah in the Gunners attack.

"It's not because of the fact that he scored, but because of the way he trains every day," Arteta added.

"The way he tries, the way he played even when he wasn't scoring. He is always at his best, training, his attitude is the best. The same with others so everyone has a chance."

While Lucas Torreira will be lost with a fractured ankle that could see him lose 10 weeks, Arsenal could be driven by the return to the physical condition of two defenders.

Shkodran Mustafi missed the West Ham game after impressing in recent weeks, but is happy after a thigh injury, while Cedric Soares could be involved for the first time since his loan signing in January.