FORT HOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The United States Army is investigating the death of a soldier based in Fort Hood.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command has not ruled out foul play at this time, but added that there is no threat to the community.

The soldier was found dead on Thursday, March 5 at his post office.

The soldier's name has not yet been revealed.