Armored vehicles, robots and coal: North Korea challenges the US UU. Evading sanctions

In the draft of its new report, the UN panel lists the vehicle identification numbers of the two armored Mercedes sedans sent to North Korea in the summer of 2018. The numbers allowed researchers to obtain additional details about the shipment and The companies involved.

The report names two Italian companies as contractors, but did not accuse them of illegal activity.

%MINIFYHTML00fcaafcb15460a2bf38f1b01fdc364211% %MINIFYHTML00fcaafcb15460a2bf38f1b01fdc364212%

Mr. Cianci, sales manager of European Cars and More SRL, the Italian company that bought the cars from Mercedes-Benz in early 2018, said in long interviews that he had not violated any export regulations and expressed his frustration because Mercedes- Benz had cut commercial ties with him in December 2019.

He did not provide the name of the customer for whom he bought the cars. “My client is Italian. He has an import and export business in Rome, ”said Mr. Cianci. "The client is someone who not only has diplomatic connections with China, but also with other countries."

The second Italian company named in the report is LS Logistica e Spedizioni SRL, based in Rome. He was responsible for sending cars to Dalian, China, and then to Japan. The company did not respond to a request for comments via email.

Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, was unable to provide additional details about specific cars, but issued a statement that said "sales of vehicles by third parties, especially used vehicles, are beyond our control and responsibility." .

“For many years, we have only received photos of cars, which did not allow us to identify any of the vehicles. Only in 2019, we received the VIN number of vehicles mentioned in the C4ADS report of a journalist from an Asian television network, ”the statement continued, using the abbreviation of the Center for Advanced Defense Studies. "Then we proactively approach the UN and connect journalists directly with the authority to ensure that the information could be investigated."

The holes in the sanctions go well beyond the importation of luxury items. North Korea is raising millions of dollars through smuggling of commodities, according to the UN report.