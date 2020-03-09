Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra leave for promotions

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will meet together at Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar soon. The duo's movie will hit theaters on March 20, 2020. The movie was scheduled to premiere in early 2019, however, it remained under pressure for unknown reasons. But now, the creators have finally decided that the movie will soon hit theaters. Arjun and Parineeti started the movie's promotions this afternoon and we clicked on the duo looking really phenomenal while posing for the paparazzi before starting their promotion rituals.

Parineeti showed that dressing with power is his thing, since he opted for a gray trouser suit, while Arjun looked elegant with a pair of navy jeans, a black T-shirt and a brown jacket. The couple was last seen in Namaste England in 2018 and before that in the debut movie of Arjun Ishaqzaade in 2012. We are excited to see this couple create magic on the big screen again, and you? Check out his latest photos below.