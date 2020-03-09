Apple Watch is about to get a revolutionary new health function that could save your life – BGR

Thanks to a combination of hardware and software, Apple Watch has become a powerful health and wellness tool for millions of users over the years.

Soon, at least one new and potentially life-saving ability will be added to its feature set: the ability to analyze blood oxygen levels, according to a new report. That is important, because low blood oxygen levels could indicate an imminent health emergency.

In recent years, there have been countless stories about how Apple Watch saves lives, thanks in part to the watch's heart rate monitor that can detect life-threatening health conditions early. That is one reason why some insurance companies have decided to go ahead and subsidize the cost of an Apple Watch for their members. Meanwhile, a new report has shed some light on even more health features along these lines that will soon arrive at the clock, and will make it an even more powerful complement to users' general welfare regimes.

According to what it says it was an early look at the iOS 14 code, 9to5Mac reports that Apple is bringing at least two new potentially vital additions to the watch. They include an improvement in their ECG element and, more importantly, the ability to analyze the user's blood oxygen levels. The latter is especially important, because if those levels are below 80%, it could cause heart and brain damage. Low oxygen saturation in the blood can also lead to serious emergencies such as cardiac arrest. Accordingly, it is reported that a new notification will be added to the watch along with the launch of this function, alerting the user when their blood oxygen saturation is too low.

However, the report is not clear about a crucial aspect of the arrival of this function: the moment. It has not yet been determined if a completely new Apple Watch will be needed for this or if the function could be added through a new version of the watchOS software.

Unrelated, this new report also points to another important health feature that will come to the clock soon: an improvement in the application of ECG that will solve the inconclusive heart rate readings that are currently shown when the application measurement falls between 100 and 120 beats per minute. That result is currently happening in the fourth and fifth generation models of the watch. This also follows an update of watchOS in recent weeks that fixed another error, one related to the clock that does not show an alert when it detects an irregular heartbeat in some users. Apple has said that this error only affected wach owners in Iceland, but it should be clear that downloading the latest update of watchOS is always recommended, no matter where you live, due to the additional features and security improvements it brings.

As noted, Apple Watch has been credited with saving dozens of lives at this time (one of the most recent examples mentioned here). And it is not difficult to assume that such stories will continue to multiply once these and other new health features are added to the increasingly popular Apple portable device.

