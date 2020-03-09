Apple offers free iPad Air 3 repairs to fix the blank screen problem – BGR

Apple confirms that some iPad Air 3 models have a problem that causes the screen to flicker or blink and then remain permanently blank.

Apple offers a free iPad Air 3 service program for all affected iPad owners.

He has two years from the day he bought his iPad to take advantage of the program.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

My personal experience with the Apple iPad line has been positive. I have had a second generation iPad Air since 2015, and it still works as well as when I bought it, even if there is a growing number of iOS applications that are no longer compatible with it. Unfortunately, not all iPad owners can say the same, as Apple recently announced a program to address a problem with third-generation iPad Air models that cause the screens to go blank permanently.

On the page dedicated to the service program, Apple explains that the models affected by the problem were manufactured between March and October 2019. If you own an iPad Air 3 and have experienced the blank screen problem, you are likely to be eligible for a repair, and it will not cost you a penny, as Apple says on its site:

Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air devices (third generation) may be permanently blank. A brief blink or flash may appear before the screen goes blank. Affected devices were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. Apple or an authorized Apple service provider will provide services to eligible devices for free. Note: No other iPad model is part of this program.

%MINIFYHTMLd220cc898567f5063da6eb5130affd0211% %MINIFYHTMLd220cc898567f5063da6eb5130affd0212%

To begin the process, you have some options: you can find an authorized Apple service provider in your area by entering the relevant information on this page, you can make an appointment at an Apple store or you can contact Apple Support to arrange for Your iPad is mailed for repair service.

Apple recommends that anyone who chooses to take advantage of the free service program should make a backup of their iPad on iCloud if possible before heading to the store or sending it. It is also worth noting that if there is any damage to the iPad that makes it difficult to complete the repair, such as a broken screen, it will have to be resolved beforehand and may end up having an associated cost.

Finally, although the program has just begun in recent days, it will only cover the third generation iPad Air models affected for two years after the unit's first retail sale. The third generation model went on sale last March, so if you bought one on launch day, you may have only one year left to repair your tablet, so don't delay. Oh, and the standard warranty coverage of the iPad Air 3 has not changed due to this program, so it is still active when it is active.

Image source: Apple