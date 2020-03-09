Antonio Senzatela, not only Kyle Freeland, is key to the rebound of the Rockies rotation

Matilda Coleman
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – The "Kyle Freeland clock,quot; has been one of the main objectives of the Rockies' spring training.

That's natural, given that the Denver native is trying to recover from a bad 2019 season that symbolized the innumerable problems of Rockies pitching. The hope among the Rockies is that if the home grown lefty resembles the artist as he was in 2018, the club may have a change.

That is an oversimplification, of course, and there is another incumbent who could play a huge role on the way back from the Rockies: Antonio Senzatela, who plans to be the fourth starter in the rotation.

On Monday, while his teammates took the day off, Senzatela and his right partner Jeff Hoffman threw four innings during a minor league squad game.

"Today I launched many last minute releases," said Senzatela, emphasizing "a lot."

Senzatela, 25, has a good but inconsistent 94 mph fastball and a decent slider. But you really need an effective low speed launch. The change was excellent in the minors, but it has been unpredictable in the majors. In addition, launching the change has caused some discomfort along the nerves from the ring finger to the elbow.

Enter the curved ball of Senzatela. He started launching it more last season at the suggestion of his right-handed partner and good friend Germán Márquez. Rockies manager Bud Black believes that the curve can be a very functional pitch for Senzatela, and because it reaches the plate at 78-79 mph, it would provide a fast pitch contrast ball.

