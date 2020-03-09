Antonio Senzatela, not only Kyle Freeland, is key to the rebound of the Rockies rotation

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – The "Kyle Freeland clock,quot; has been one of the main objectives of the Rockies' spring training.

That's natural, given that the Denver native is trying to recover from a bad 2019 season that symbolized the innumerable problems of Rockies pitching. The hope among the Rockies is that if the home grown lefty resembles the artist as he was in 2018, the club may have a change.

That is an oversimplification, of course, and there is another incumbent who could play a huge role on the way back from the Rockies: Antonio Senzatela, who plans to be the fourth starter in the rotation.

On Monday, while his teammates took the day off, Senzatela and his right partner Jeff Hoffman threw four innings during a minor league squad game.

"Today I launched many last minute releases," said Senzatela, emphasizing "a lot."

Senzatela, 25, has a good but inconsistent 94 mph fastball and a decent slider. But you really need an effective low speed launch. The change was excellent in the minors, but it has been unpredictable in the majors. In addition, launching the change has caused some discomfort along the nerves from the ring finger to the elbow.

Enter the curved ball of Senzatela. He started launching it more last season at the suggestion of his right-handed partner and good friend Germán Márquez. Rockies manager Bud Black believes that the curve can be a very functional pitch for Senzatela, and because it reaches the plate at 78-79 mph, it would provide a fast pitch contrast ball.

Senzatela comes from a bad year. He missed the first three weeks of 2019 due to an infected blister on his right heel and was working at Triple-A Albuquerque in July. He finally made 25 major league starts, but recorded an effectiveness of 6.71 and a WHIP of 1,749. However, his last four starts, when he began to incorporate the curved ball more, were building blocks. He finished 3-1 with a 4.50 ERA in those starts.

"This is the next step for me," he said after Monday's four-inning practice game. “I want to throw the punch curve more. I want to be able to launch it early on the account and for strikeouts. "

Fine lines. The results of the games within the squad must always be taken with a little salt, but these are the lines of the game on Monday morning:

* Senzatela: four entries, two hits, no races, no rides and five strikeouts in 60 pitches.

* Hoffman: four innings, four hits, no runs, a walk, a batter and nine strikeouts in 60 pitches.

Footnotes. Chi Chi González and Peter Lambert, two candidates for fifth place in the rotation, are scheduled to launch Tuesday when the Rockies receive the Reds … Right-handed relievers Daniel Bard, Scott Oberg and Tyler Kinley are also scheduled to launch. … Rain is forecast, possibly intense at times, for the Phoenix area from Tuesday until Friday morning.