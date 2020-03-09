Anthony Gelling of Warrington Wolves will retire again after his arrest | Rugby League News

Watch Hull FC vs Warrington live at Sky Sports Arena or SS Mix from 7pm Thursday; start 7:45 pm





Anthony Gelling was suspended by Warrington last month after being arrested

Anthony Gelling is ready to return to the Warrington Wolves side as the club

await the result of a police investigation.

The former Wigan player, who joined in the winter on a two-year contract with Widnes, was suspended by the Super League club on February 12 after being arrested on suspicion of intentionally hurting.

Gelling, 29, played in the first two games of the Warrington season, but missed the last four while the club conducted its own investigation.

A statement from the club said: "Warrington Wolves can confirm that the Anthony Gelling center will be available for selection again this week, before Round 7 of the Betfred Super League.

"The incident in question is now just a police matter and the club will wait for updates on the investigation before considering any change of focus."

"The club and the player will not comment further at this time."

The Cook Islands international, born in Auckland, will return directly to the Wolves team to play against Hull at the KCOM stadium on Thursday night, live Sky Sports Arena Y Sky Sports Mix.