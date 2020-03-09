Angelina Jolie reveals that 2 of her daughters were recently operated

Two of Angelina JolieThe children recently underwent surgery.

The 44-year-old actress, who is the proud mother of Maddox (18) Peace (sixteen), Zahara (fifteen), Shiloh (13) Vivienne (11 and Knox (11): shared the update in an essay for Time on international women's day.

"I've spent the last two months going in and out of surgeries with my oldest daughter, and days ago I saw her younger sister go through the operating room for hip surgery," the Oscar winner wrote without revealing details. "They know I'm writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discuss it together and they encouraged me to write. They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of."

Writing from the hospital, the Pernicious Star described seeing his daughters "take care of each other."

"My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister and then helped next time," he continued. "I saw how all my girls stopped everything so easily and put each other first and I felt the joy of being at the service of their loved ones. I also saw them … face the fears with a decided value. We all know that moment in which no someone else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When we can only take the next step or breathe through the pain, then we stabilize and do it. "