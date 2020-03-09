Angelina Jolie praises her daughters Zahara and Shiloh for their "bravery,quot; after undergoing surgery

Angelina Jolie wrote an essay for TIME magazine and in it, the actress talked about some health problems that two of her children went through without the public knowing. That said, it turns out that Zahara and Shiloh even underwent surgery to improve and the proud mother only had to praise them for their "bravery."

The essay he shared with the world was to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, so the theme of his brave daughters was perfect to mark the occasion!

The Hollywood star wrote that ‘I have spent the last two months going in and out of surgeries with my oldest daughter, (Zahara), and days ago I saw her younger sister get under the knife for hip surgery. They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discuss it together and they encouraged me to write. They understand that facing medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of. "

In the trial, Jolie did not mention which of Zahara's younger sisters were also hospitalized.

However, the answer came a day after the trial was published, when the paparazzi captured 13-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on camera, walking on crutches.

In the TIME article, Angie continues to share that: “I have seen my daughters take care of each other. My youngest daughter, (Vivienne), studied nurses with her sister, and then attended next time. I saw how all my girls stopped everything so easily and put each other first, and I felt the joy of being at the service of their loved ones. "

The mother of six children could not help freaking out about her and her & # 39; determined bravery & # 39 ;, saying that since he is already taking care of others so well and at such a young age, someday she will be an incredible woman, someone who "will give, take care and sacrifice."



