Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were "very involved,quot; in child surgeries

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They may no longer be a couple, but they will never stop being parents.

His ability to be shared parents was demonstrated when the A-list duo met for the sake of their daughters, Zahara Y Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. As Angelina pointed out in her article for TimeBoth girls underwent surgery earlier this year and a source says they are "recovering well."

Throughout the process, the source says that both Brad and Angie were "very involved and willing to help them with their procedures." In addition, Pitt skipped the BAFTAs to be there for the girls, according to multiple reports.

"Both were worried and loved the parents who were next to their children," the source adds.

Brad and Angie were not alone in their concern for the girls either. According to the source, some of the other brothers visited and "were very patient and helpful,quot; when their sisters recovered. "They brought cards and you can see that they are a very close family. It was a big problem for them and they all joined," the source shares.