Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were "very involved,quot; in child surgeries

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They may no longer be a couple, but they will never stop being parents.
His ability to be shared parents was demonstrated when the A-list duo met for the sake of their daughters, Zahara Y Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. As Angelina pointed out in her article for TimeBoth girls underwent surgery earlier this year and a source says they are "recovering well."
Throughout the process, the source says that both Brad and Angie were "very involved and willing to help them with their procedures." In addition, Pitt skipped the BAFTAs to be there for the girls, according to multiple reports.
"Both were worried and loved the parents who were next to their children," the source adds.
Brad and Angie were not alone in their concern for the girls either. According to the source, some of the other brothers visited and "were very patient and helpful,quot; when their sisters recovered. "They brought cards and you can see that they are a very close family. It was a big problem for them and they all joined," the source shares.
The source states that Angelina "was especially focused,quot; on supporting Shiloh and Zahara while they were healing. The source says: "She never left the hospital and was very sweet and childish with her children. You can see she is at her level and really makes them feel comforted."
A second source notes: "Both parents were equally involved and focused on their well-being throughout the process."
But judging by Jolie Time rehearsal, their children had everything under control. She described in the piece how her daughters joined each other "with a determined value,quot; of which she is proud. "My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then attended next time. I saw how all my girls stopped everything so easily and put themselves first and felt the joy of being at the service of their loved ones," the actress boasted. . .
It does not mean that the girls' brothers did not intervene during their time of need. Angelina described the children as "supportive and sweet."
Since the girls' surgery, it seems that the whole family has returned to their routines.
More recently, Pitt was seen at a concert in Los Angeles with Development arrested star Alia Shawkat, while Angie was seen running errands in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Since their divorce, the two actors have divided custody of their minor children.