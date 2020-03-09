Ancient humans saw a first-hand asteroid apocalypse – BGR

Science fiction disaster films have "taught,quot; us that if the asteroid apocalypse is raining from above, it will result in a total devastation from which humanity will never recover. For now, we can rest easy knowing that space agencies around the world are constantly looking for dangerous space rocks, but ancient humans did not have that same luxury.

A particularly unfortunate group of our nomadic ancestors observed, thousands of years ago, how their homes and their way of life were annihilated by a fragment of asteroid that, to them, seemed to have come out of nowhere.

The whole saga developed in what is now Syria in a place known as Abu Hureyra. Today, it is at the bottom of a lake, but thousands of years ago it was home to a group of settlers who lived, cultivated and maintained for what appears to be a prolonged period. That is, until a cosmic invader spoiled everything.

By studying some of the artifacts recovered from the site, the researchers discovered traces of glass that were created during a high intensity impact. Glass is different from everything that could have been created with the technology of the day, and formed at temperatures high enough to rule out things like volcanic activity. Simply put, the only other possibility is that the glass formed as an object crashed into the settlement at an extremely high speed.

"To help with the outlook, such high temperatures would completely melt a car in less than a minute," said James Kennett, a professor at UC Santa Barbara, co-author of the work. "Our new discoveries represent much more powerful evidence of very high temperatures that could only be associated with a cosmic impact."

"Critical materials are extremely rare at normal temperatures, but are commonly found during impact events," Kennett explains. It is believed that the glass was formed "from the almost instantaneous melting and vaporization of regional biomass, soils and deposits of alluvial plains, followed by instantaneous cooling."

Obviously, we cannot know exactly how the events of the fateful day developed, but according to the destruction of the settlement and what remains for scientists to find, it seems that the village was annihilated in a matter of minutes. Be it a direct impact of the space rock or an explosion of air (an asteroid explosion in the sky) near the ground, temperatures at the site exceeded the incredible 2,200 degrees Celsius.

The researchers believe that, depending on the time of the event, the impact was related to a larger asteroid event that left evidence of impacts on a large part of the Earth. Similar glass has been found at impact sites in parts of Europe, the Middle East and America. It was this large-scale event responsible for the rapid cooling of the Earth and the eventual extinction of many species.