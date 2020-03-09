Amazon tells employees in New York and New Jersey to work from their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Amazon informed employees in New York and New Jersey that they should work from home during the month of March if they can, reports CNBC. The Internet giant's audiobook division is located in Newark, New Jersey, and has thousands of employees in New York City.

"We continue to work closely with public and private medical experts to ensure that we take appropriate precautions as the situation continues to evolve," an Amazon spokesman told CNBC. "This includes recommending that employees who can work from home in Seattle / Bellevue, the Bay Area, New York, New Jersey and the Lombardy region / province of Asti in Italy do so until the end of March."

%MINIFYHTMLf97c77304210241d9228ac15bfdb767511% %MINIFYHTMLf97c77304210241d9228ac15bfdb767512%

Amazon told its warehouse workers and other employees on Sunday night that the company will not count the unpaid free time employees take during March.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged city residents to work from home if possible. "For a business that can allow more employees to work remotely, we want it to be done," he told reporters at a press conference. "We simply want to reduce the number of people in mass transit just to open more space." The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the number of cases of coronavirus in the state continued to increase.

Last week, Amazon joined other tech giants with operations in Seattle, telling employees to work from home until the end of March. Amazon confirmed on March 2 that one of its Seattle-based employees was quarantined with the new coronavirus. The company has already restricted all non-essential domestic trips in response to the outbreak.

On Monday, Google said it would extend a previous ban on visitors to its Washington office and restrict visitors to its offices in the San Francisco and New York area.