Amazon Prime Video is available for free in the hot zones of coronavirus in quarantine of Italy – BGR

Italy is one of the four main hot zones of coronavirus in addition to China, Iran and South Korea, and the government decided to quarantine parts of northern Italy to prevent new infections.

More than 16 million people will not be able to travel, although thousands have escaped from quarantine by fleeing to neighboring counties or southern provinces.

Those forced to stay indoors for the next few weeks will be able to access Amazon Prime Video for free on their devices.

With 366 dead of the almost 7,400 infected, Italy is one of the worst places to avoid coronavirus infection. The northern part of the country has been the most affected, and it all started about two weeks ago when the first cases in the region were reported.

The number of infections increased rapidly and worsened with each passing day. The Italian hot zone probably contributed to the spread of the disease in central Europe, and neighboring countries reported an increase in coronavirus numbers in the days following the outbreak in Italy. The country closed the north of Lombardy on Sunday, including Milan and 14 nearby provinces, and the quarantine will remain in place until April 3.

TO UPDATE: Since the writing of this article, the entire country of Italy has been blocked.

The government's plan to blockade the region was leaked, Business Insider reports, giving thousands of people time to escape quarantine. Authorities fear that some of the people who managed to leave Lombardy will infect themselves, which could frustrate the purpose of the quarantine measures to start.

The best thing to do if a quarantine is imposed in your region is to weather the storm and wait for the virus to disappear. This new flu-like illness is curable, and more than 60,000 patients from the more than 111,000 cases registered worldwide have been cured; however, there is no guarantee that you will not contract the virus a second or third time after it has been cured.

While staying at home for two weeks or more may sound annoying and incredibly boring to some people, you should have plenty of entertainment at hand, as long as you have an active Internet connection and a smart device nearby. Most likely, most people already have subscriptions to one or more streaming services, or at least some passwords. And Amazon is further facilitating the consumption of digital content in Italy.

People who cannot leave the hot zone of Lombardy can access Amazon Prime Video for free until March 31, Tutto Android The extended free trial applies to several provinces that are affected by the travel ban, and can access the service from any device that can stream video to take advantage of it.

It is not clear at this time if Amazon will extend the promotion to other hot zones. But if Italy gets Amazon Prime Video for free, it is likely that different regions of Europe will see similar promotions if they are quarantined more.

