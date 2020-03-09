Amazon is likely to succeed in the challenge of the cloud defense contract: US judge. UU. – Last News

A US judge UU. He said that Amazon.com Inc is likely to succeed in its challenge to the decision of the US Department of Defense. UU. To grant a cloud computing agreement of up to $ 10 billion to Microsoft Corp.

The opinion of the judge of the Federal Claims Court of the United States, Patricia Campbell-Smith, was revealed on Friday. On February 13, he issued an order to block work on the contract pending the resolution of Amazon's legal challenge.

Amazon argues that the contract was awarded to its rival due to the inappropriate influence of President Donald Trump.

The opinion did not mention Trump or refer to Amazon's claims of inappropriate influence, but instead focused on how the Pentagon evaluated Microsoft's data storage in a price scenario.

Campbell-Smith wrote that Amazon "is likely to succeed based on its argument that DOD incorrectly evaluated,quot; a Microsoft pricing scenario. He added that Amazon is likely to show that Microsoft's scenario was not "technically feasible,quot; as evaluated by the Pentagon.

Microsoft did not immediately comment on Saturday, but told the Washington Post that the opinion cited a "solitary technical finding,quot; and said it found no other government error in "the complex and thorough process that resulted in the award of the contract to Microsoft. " "

Amazon did not comment immediately on Saturday.

Campbell-Smith said that "in the context of an acquisition of cloud computing services, the court considers that this failure is very likely to be material."

Amazon, which had been seen as a leader to win the contract, filed a lawsuit in November only a few weeks after the contract was awarded to Microsoft. Trump publicly mocked Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company.

Amazon's lawsuit said the Department of Defense's decision was full of "heinous mistakes," which were the result of "inadequate pressure from President Donald Trump."

Bezos also owns the Washington Post, whose coverage has been critical of Trump and has often been subject to criticism by Trump about the media.

The Pentagon, who had planned to start working on the contract on February 13, said he was disappointed with the ruling.

As part of the lawsuit, Amazon asked the court to stop the execution of the contract, popularly known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud, or JEDI. The contract is intended to provide the military with better access to data and technology from remote locations.

Last month, Amazon's cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, said it was trying to depose Trump in his lawsuit and suggested that the president was trying to "screw Amazon,quot; into the contract.

