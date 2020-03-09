Amazon Go: Amazon launches a business that sells automatic boxes to retailers – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLf7e1d6b83e3f6b2262db256f2e9795ac11% %MINIFYHTMLf7e1d6b83e3f6b2262db256f2e9795ac12%

Amazon will announce a new commercial line that will sell the technology behind its convenience stores without an ATM to other retailers, the company told Reuters.

The world's largest web retailer said it has "several,quot; agreements signed with customers that it would not mention. A new website on Monday will invite others to ask about the service, called Amazon's Just Walk Out technology.

The highly anticipated business reflects Amazon's strategy of developing internal capabilities, such as warehouses to help deliver packages and cloud technology to support its website, and then turn them into lucrative services it offers to others.

%MINIFYHTMLf7e1d6b83e3f6b2262db256f2e9795ac13% %MINIFYHTMLf7e1d6b83e3f6b2262db256f2e9795ac14%

Its Amazon Go chain has taken purchases without payment lines to the mainstream, and the retail market without ATMs, one of the most common vocations in the United States, could grow to $ 50 billion, according to the US risk company Loup Ventures

%MINIFYHTMLf7e1d6b83e3f6b2262db256f2e9795ac15% %MINIFYHTMLf7e1d6b83e3f6b2262db256f2e9795ac16%

Dilip Kumar, vice president of physical sales and technology at Amazon, had no market forecasts to share, but said buyer preferences will determine how big the business becomes.

"Do customers like to queue?" I ask. "This has a fairly broad applicability in all store sizes, in all industries, because it fundamentally addresses a problem of how to obtain convenience in physical locations, especially when people are pressed for time."

Unlike Amazon Go stores, shoppers will insert a credit card into a closed turnstile to enter, instead of scanning an application. The turnstiles will display the "Just Walk Out technology by Amazon,quot; logo, but all other brand and store aspects will be controlled by the retailer that uses the service.

Items collected by a customer and any guest who enters with them will be added to the virtual cart of the buyer. Then, the store will bill the credit card once the person or group leaves the store; It is not necessary to scan barcodes or payment lines.

Kumar said Amazon will install the technology, including ceiling cameras and weight sensors on retail store shelves, whether it's new locations or modifications, and will have a 24-7 support line.

Court the rivals?

A byproduct of supply demand would be a greater use of Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud that supports its free-of-charge systems.

Still, high demand is not safe. Other suppliers, including Grabango and AiFi, offer automatic payments to retailers, who in the past have been reluctant to deliver agreements to their rival Amazon, which has been the biggest disruptor to their physical businesses.

Media reports have said that Amazon was in talks to bring its technology to airport stores, for example, instead of Walmart or Target. Kumar said that Amazon "potentially,quot; could sell the service to big rivals, but would not speculate.

He declined to comment on the business model or service prices and said "many of them are custom agreements."

A problem that may arise is who owns the buyer's data, something that companies usually want to adapt marketing offers and build their customer base.

Buyers who want a receipt can write their email at a kiosk in any store. Amazon will send receipts to that address each time the credit card is used at a Just Walk Out location, regardless of the retailer. Kumar said that Amazon saves the email address and links it to the credit card information, for the sole purpose of charging the customer.

Kumar did not discuss whether Amazon would integrate this into retailer loyalty programs or how he would do it, but said: "These are the customers of retailers."

"We ban the use of Just Walk Out technology data for anything other than the support of Just Walk Out retailers," he said.

