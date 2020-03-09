Amazon Day Offer: Amazon Day Offer: Get up to 40% off on gaming laptops from Asus, Lenovo, Acer and other brands – Latest news

As part of its "Offer of the day,quot; offer today, the Amazon e-sale site is giving up to 40% discount on gaming laptops. These include offers on devices from brands such as Asus, Lenovo, Acer and HP. Read to know the offers in detail.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY-BQ002T laptop:

Available with a 35% discount

After a discount of Rs 24,000, the Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY-BQ002T laptop is sold at Rs 44,990. It is available with a 35% discount on its original price. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch FHD laptop and 8GB of RAM packages. The device works with the Windows 10 Home operating system.

HP 14 Core i3 7th generation notebook:

Available with a 22% discount

This HP laptop can be purchased at Rs 27,990. It is originally priced at Rs 35,765 and is sold with a 22% discount. The laptop offers a 14-inch screen and 4 GB of RAM packages with 1 TB of SSD storage. It is equipped with a 7th generation Intel Core i3-7020U processor and is said to offer a base processor speed of 2.3GHz.



Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen Core Intel I5 gaming laptop:

Available with a 40% discount

After a 40% discount, the Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop can be purchased at Rs 62,990. It is originally priced at Rs 1,04,890 and is sold with Rs 41,900 discount. The available processor includes the 9th generation Intel Core I5-9300H with a base speed of 2.4 Ghz and a maximum speed of 4.1 Ghz.

Acer Nitro gaming laptop:

Available with a 37% discount

The Acer Nitro gaming laptop can be purchased at Rs 62,990 as part of the "deal of the day,quot; offer. With an original price of 99,999 rupees, it is available with a discount of 37%. The laptop includes 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD + 1 TB of hard disk storage and offers a 15.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.