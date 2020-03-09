Amanda Bynes meets her fiance Paul Michael a day after the breakup

Single or engaged, Amanda Bynes is letting fans know What a girl wants.

Only one day after E! News confirmed that the former actress and her fiance of only three weeks had suspended their engagement, Amanda returned to Instagram with a photo that can prove otherwise.

"My love," he captioned a selfie of her and Paul Michael the Monday in the afternoon

Before her last post, Amanda had completely erased the evidence of her relationship and that of Paul on her Instagram. On Valentine's Day, the 33-year-old woman announced her engagement, although a source told us that the possibility of the couple marrying legally seemed "unlikely."

"Amanda's parents are fully aware of their commitment and are not currently approving Amanda to legally marry under guardianship," the source shared at the time.