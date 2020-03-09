Amanda Bynes meets her fiance Paul Michael a day after the breakup

Single or engaged, Amanda Bynes is letting fans know What a girl wants.
Only one day after E! News confirmed that the former actress and her fiance of only three weeks had suspended their engagement, Amanda returned to Instagram with a photo that can prove otherwise.
"My love," he captioned a selfie of her and Paul Michael the Monday in the afternoon
Before her last post, Amanda had completely erased the evidence of her relationship and that of Paul on her Instagram. On Valentine's Day, the 33-year-old woman announced her engagement, although a source told us that the possibility of the couple marrying legally seemed "unlikely."
"Amanda's parents are fully aware of their commitment and are not currently approving Amanda to legally marry under guardianship," the source shared at the time.
In early March, Amanda scored 14 months of sobriety, something that she and Paul initially joined.
The Nickelodeon star said in a recent Instagram video: "I just wanted to post a video to apologize to everyone I called ugly on Twitter. I felt so ugly at the time and it was very difficult for me to express it. I myself at that time. because I was so high. Now, I have been sober for more than a year, just like Paul, and I just want you to know that I love you and I am very happy now. I feel like I have what is mine and that is Paul. "
