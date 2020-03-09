Amanda Bynes does not register in a psychiatric center despite the judge's order

Instagram

The troubled actress of & # 39; Hairspray & # 39 ;, who has been struggling with mental health problems for years, recently ended her three-week engagement with her fiance Paul Michael.

Up News Info –

Amanda Bynes He was ordered to enter a psychiatric center one day after it was revealed that his three-week commitment was over.

A judge in his guardianship case made the decision after meeting the problem "Hair spray"Star, relatives and her now ex-boyfriend, Paul Michael, last week (March 5).

%MINIFYHTML396a0532c6e08d7fd26d28c7373e65ba11% %MINIFYHTML396a0532c6e08d7fd26d28c7373e65ba12%

The sources tell The Blast that the meeting caused the end of the couple's engagement.

Bynes initially agreed to enter the premises, but could not register during the weekend.

The actress has been struggling with mental health problems for years since a series of legal problems forced her to curate her parents.