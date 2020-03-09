Altior still in the framework of the defense of the Queen Mother in Cheltenham | Racing news

Altior continues to compete to defend his crown at the Betway Queen Mother Chase Champion in Cheltenham on Wednesday.

Nicky Henderson announced on Sunday morning that the bright two-miler was lame, after an inactive splint that had caused no problem to the 10-year-old boy who previously "raised his ugly head."

Work on a treadmill has helped, and the Seven Barrows coach told the AP news agency on Monday: "We have declared this morning. It has improved considerably. I could not run today, but we have 48 hours ".

"If you continue to improve as much as you have since last night until this morning, you have all the opportunities."

"We have to give him all the opportunities, it is the right thing. I have also been in contact with the veterinarians of the British Horse Racing Authority, we have kept them informed all the time: David Sykes (BHA) is aware."

"If it were today, no, no (it would run), but the improvement has been significant enough to justify leaving it and seeing how we are doing tomorrow. If necessary, we will have to take it to the cable."

He added: "Today there is nothing sensitive to the splint as it was yesterday. When you pressed it, it was sore, but today it is much less reactive and much more solid."

"I think a lot of that is that you really need to believe a little in yourself, you've been in pain for 48 hours, it's nothing like pain, so the horse just needs to believe."

"He's exercising and he's on the tape again and he can do a lot of work on that. We can do a lot of work there, which keeps everything moving."

Hit for the first time by leaps at Ascot in November, the castrated property of Patricia Pugh returned to her best level at Game Spirit Chase in Newbury last month.

If he aligns, Altior will be looking for his fifth victory at the Festival, having won the Obstacle of the Supreme Novices and the Arkle Trophy before his two Champion Chase victories.

Defi Du Seuil has been the new boy in the block this season and heads the opposition of Altior. The winner of JLT Novices & # 39; Chase last year won his three starts this winter.

Philip Hobbs' seven-year-old boy has captured the Shloer Chase, the Tingle Creek and the Clarence House Chase to claim a grand prize for the coveted prize.

Chacun Pour Soi of Willie Mullins is the only Irish contender, but he is well respected and defeated Defi Du Seuil by four-quarters at Ryanair's Rookie Hunt in Punchestown last May.

The eight-year-old boy showed his well-being when he took the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase Grade One in Leopardstown last month.

Paul Nicholls is represented by Dyanmite Dollars and Politologue, who was runner-up of Altior 12 months ago.

Last year's third house, Sceau Royal, again fights for Alan King and Bun Doran, trained by Tom George, completes the septet.