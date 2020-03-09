All Serie A soccer games suspended in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Monday that Series A is suspended indefinitely as the country continues to struggle to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The game stopped until at least April 3, according to the Italian National Olympic Committee, as the country stops because of the outbreak of a disease that has spread to at least 97 countries. Italy also banned public meetings and unnecessary travel for the entire nation on Monday.

In the final Serie A match before the indefinite postponement, played Monday between Sassuolo and Brescia, Francesco Caputo used a goal celebration to urge the Italians to stay inside.

Notable moment: in the last football match before Italian football goes out for a month due to Coronavirus, in a game played in an empty stadium, the scorer raises the sign to the television cameras "Everything will be fine, keep except at home "🙌 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Mcf9KkehKm – Roger Bennett (@rogbennett) March 9, 2020

The coronavirus began in Wuhan, China, and since then it has become a global public health crisis. It has made more than 100,000 people worldwide sick, has stagnated life on several continents and has been responsible for the collapse of economies.

So far, the coronavirus has hit Italy more than any other European nation, but the reported diseases are also increasing in the vicinity of France and Germany.

The United States is also experiencing an outbreak, and sporting events such as the NCAA Tournament may soon be forced to take precautionary measures.

