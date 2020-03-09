All Italy under coronavirus quarantine: live updates | Coronavirus outbreak news

All of Italy, a country of about 60 million people, has been quarantined, as the government intensifies efforts to address an outbreak of coronavirus that has affected more than 9,000 people and left 463 dead.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Monday night that he was extending travel restrictions from the north to the entire country.

Only those who can demonstrate a real need, whether for work, health or other limited reasons, may travel outside the areas where they live.

"There will not be just one red zone," Conte told reporters referring to the restrictions that already exist in northern Italy.

"There will be Italy,quot; as a protected area, he said

Conte's announcement came when Italy announced 97 more deaths from the virus and the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the threat of a global coronavirus pandemic was "very real."

According to WHO, more than 3,800 people died worldwide from coronaviruses and about 110,000 confirmed cases.

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur. Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday March 10

01:05 GMT – 31 people in Seattle care home confirmed with virus

A spokesman for the Seattle area nursing home, which is the site of the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, said Monday that 31 residents still living in the home have tested positive for the virus.

Authorities have said 19 coronavirus deaths have been linked to the Kirkland Life Care Center, including three that were announced Monday.

Life Care Center spokesman Tim Killian says the house is still waiting for the result of another 20 tests. Killian said residents who tested positive will receive treatment at the Life Care Center, and those who turn out negative will be moved to a different part of the building.

00:55 GMT – Morocco suspends all trips to Italy

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani said early Tuesday that his country will suspend all trips to and from Italy amid fears about the coronavirus.

"Due to the spread of the coronavirus in Italy, the Moroccan government decided to suspend all trips to and from Italy until further notice," the prime minister wrote on his Twitter account.

#MapActu Au vu of the propagation of Coronavirus in Italie, le gouvernement du Royaume du Maroc decided to suspend jusqu & # 39; à nouvel ordre tous les vols en provenance et à destination du territoire italien (release)#coronavirus # COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/RU9NgVLtwg – Agence MAP (@MAP_Information) March 10, 2020

00:50 GMT – Albania closes schools, stops flights and ferries to Italy

Albania closed the schools for two weeks and suspended the flight and ferries to Italy until April 3 after reporting its first cases of coronavirus on Monday.

More than 400,000 Albanians live in Italy.

00:20 GMT – China's cases continue to decline

Mainland China reported 19 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, compared to 40 cases the day before.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,754.

The death toll from the outbreak in China reached 3,136 at the end of Monday, 17 percent more than the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 17 new deaths, all of them in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

00:15 GMT – Qantas lands planes, CEO stops paying

The Australian airline Qantas has landed eight of its 10 A380 aircraft and is diverting flights while facing a sharp drop in demand.

Qantas and its Jetstar low-cost airline unit will reduce international routes by 25 percent over the next six months with the biggest reductions in Asia and the United States.

"In the last two weeks we have seen a sharp drop in reserves in our international network as the spread of the global coronavirus continues," said CEO Alan Joyce.

"We expect the lower demand to continue over the next few months, so instead of adopting an unsystematic approach, we will reduce capacity until mid-September."

Joyce, Australia's highest-paid CEO who received 24 million Australian dollars ($ 15 million) in the 2018 financial year, will have no salary for the rest of the financial year.

Other Qantas executives will have a 30 percent pay cut, and there will be no administration bonuses.

Staff are encouraged to take annual and unpaid vacations.

00:00 GMT – The first passengers leave the cruise in California, after the coronavirus was reported

The first passengers are being taken ashore from the Grand Princess, a cruise ship that has confirmed 21 cases of coronavirus, at the port of Oakland in California.

Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, said people with the virus "were being treated in adequate isolation."

The Grand Princess has more than 3,500 passengers and crew.

Emergency workers with gowns, gloves, respirators and face shields took those who needed immediate treatment to waiting ambulances.

California, local and state health officials are working 24 hours a day with @CDCgov to ensure the health of passengers and crew aboard the Grand Princess and the protection of public health in Oakland and the surrounding communities. We will not rest until your well-being is assured. pic.twitter.com/eatybBtQ9g – Ann O & # 39; Leary (@Ann_OLeary) March 9, 2020

"We hope before the end of today to begin disembarking California residents," said Pence. More than 900 state passengers are on the ship.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said people will leave the ship in small groups.

"Any symptomatic person … will receive a surgical mask and disembark on a separate walkway,quot; to prevent the spread of the disease, said a statement from the Newsom office.

