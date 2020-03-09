After the prison, the man wins the appeal for a conviction for arson – Up News Info Detroit

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Court of Appeals revoked the conviction for arson caused by a man who insists he had no financial incentive to destroy his profitable pawn shop in the Detroit suburbs.

Judge Paul Cusick would not allow defense witnesses to testify about Joshua Burger's insurance and personal finance coverage at the time of the fire in 2017.

"Deprived of the defendant of the ability to fully mount the defense that he had no financial reasons to defraud the insurance company or set fire to the building," the appeals court said in a 3-0 decision on February 25.

Wayne County prosecutors are asking the court to reconsider the opinion.

Burger was 15 months in prison. His lawyer had argued that the fire at Pawn Max in Southgate was probably caused by an oily rag used to clean a guitar.

