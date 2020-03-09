Afghans appalled when Ghani and Abdullah claim the presidency | Afghanistan News

%MINIFYHTML00877e27cfd3642393c1b3ce1d1aa67d11% %MINIFYHTML00877e27cfd3642393c1b3ce1d1aa67d12%

Afghans have expressed consternation for President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah took simultaneous oaths for the presidency, further plunging the war-torn country into a new political crisis.

Both leaders held their own ceremonies on Monday and formed parallel governments, with Abdullah refusing to recognize Ghani's inauguration, as US efforts to resolve the crisis failed.

Several sources confirmed to Al Jazeera that the US administration, led by special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, had been negotiating with rivals in the last 24 hours to reach a friendly agreement.

The situation was similar to 2014 when John Kerry's intervention in a similar dispute led to the formation of the National Unity government after Ghani and Abdullah agreed to an agreement to share power.

However, this time the US leaders failed to bring the parties to an agreement, which resulted in Monday’s unusual development. Abdullah had He disputed the election results announced last month and declared himself the winner.

& # 39; None of them deserve position & # 39;

Meanwhile, Afghan citizens watched a new crisis looming in the country with nervousness and disbelief, while the streets of the capital Kabul, which were otherwise crowded, wore a deserted look on Monday morning.

When asked who the legitimate president of Afghanistan was, Mohammad Rashid, a 29-year-old butcher in western Kabul, took a deep breath before answering: "I'm not sure. None of them deserve the job."

"They both had the opportunity to work together, but they did nothing. The violence is worse than ever and the economy is in trouble," said Rashid, who watched the two opening ceremonies on a small television in his shop.

He said he was deeply distressed because the two leaders could not achieve peace for the war-torn country.

"Such a thing has never happened anywhere in the world before," he told Al Jazeera. "Nothing good can come of this, and there is no hope for a peaceful future after seeing today's development."

Similar sentiments echoed among other Afghans in the capital, regardless of the claim of the presidential leaders to support.

"Of course, Ashraf Ghani is the legitimate leader because the United States elected him. Abdullah can run for a hundred elections, but it won't matter because the United States elected President Ghani and they are the ones who run the program," reasoned 45 -The old Humayoon, a property trader, who, like many Afghans, only uses a first name.

But despite his vote of confidence for Ghani, he had no hope of a peaceful outcome for the current political crisis.

"Each country has a leader that directs its affairs, and our country is divided between two governments. We cannot predict the future, but the path we are in now is very wrong. The direction our leaders have chosen is intended to lead a crisis, "he said.

& # 39; This is Afghanistan & # 39;

However, for some Afghans, the current political instability was not shocking or surprising.

"This is Afghanistan and that is why it is Afghanistan. Nothing here takes the usual predictable path, unpredictability is predictable," said Sosan Hussaini, 18, a former athlete and now a coach at a sports club in Kabul.

"Of course, officially Ashraf Ghani is the president, but none of them have done anything for us yet, even though they had the opportunity," he said, fearing the situation would get worse.

Among the many concerns emanating from a leadership crisis, what Afghans most fear was about the future of peace talks with the Taliban.

Last month, the United States and the Taliban signed an agreement, paving the way for an intra-Afghan dialogue that could possibly end the 19-year conflict in the country that has claimed thousands of lives.

However, as the two leaders claimed power, Afghans fear that it may open a gap in the prospects for future negotiations with the Taliban.

"Both claim to be leaders of the country, but why will the Taliban talk to any of them?" said Rashid.

"They have mocked the will of the people. They do not take our aspirations seriously," said an angry 60-year-old merchant who declined to be identified while listening to the inaugural speeches of both leaders.

"They have damaged the progress made in the peace talks due to their dispute."

Like many Afghans, he also invoked divine intervention to save Afghanistan from a new crisis. "We can only pray to God to save us from what comes after this."