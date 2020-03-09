Actions fall due to fears of viruses and falling oil prices

%MINIFYHTMLb6cabc09fd4486943574e0b80ce196fe11% %MINIFYHTMLb6cabc09fd4486943574e0b80ce196fe12%

Global stock markets and oil prices fell on monday After a price war between oil producers rocked investors who were already on the verge of rising costs of a coronavirus outbreak. Wall Street futures prices were following their example, pointing to drops of around 5% when US markets open.

The main stock indexes in London and Frankfurt fell more than 8%. Tokyo closed 5.1%, while Sydney lost 7.3% and Shanghai lost 3%.

The price of US crude fell to 30%, deepening a defeat that began when Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major producers did not reach an agreement on how much to cut production to prop up prices amid the slowdown in global demand.

Investors often host the lowest energy costs. But the steep fall, in the middle coronavirus anxiety, shaken markets.

"Investors must prepare for volatility," James Trafford of Fidelity International said in a report.

A recovery in oil prices and stocks "will require some stabilization in coronavirus data points,quot; or signs of agreement among oil producers, Trafford said.

In Saudi Arabia, Riyadh's stock exchange suspended the trade of state oil giant Saudi Aramco after the price of its shares plunged into the daily limit of 10% at the opening.

Investors were already aware of the rising costs of the coronavirus outbreak that began in China and has disrupted travel and world trade.

Anxiety increased after Italy announced that it was isolating cities and towns with some 16 million people, or more than a quarter of its population.

The number of infections caused by the virus that causes COVID-19 has exceeded 100,000 worldwide.

Airlines could lose more than $ 100 billion

Companies have been affected by radical measures to fight the coronavirus. Apple says the slowdown in the manufacture of iPhones in China will affect sales. An airline industry group says airlines around the world could lose as much as $ 113 billion in potential ticket sales. Cruise lines were being hit hard.

China reported on Saturday that its exports fell 17% and imports fell 4% in January and February after Beijing closed factories, offices and stores in measures against the most severe diseases ever imposed.

Central banks around the world have reduced interest rates, including the US Federal Reserve. UU. While that could help boost consumer and business spending, economists warn that it can't reopen factories or offices.

Investors expect a meeting on Thursday from the European Central Bank, which is expected to announce new stimulus measures.

The Chinese factories that manufacture the world's smartphones, toys and other consumer goods are gradually reopening, but they are not expected to return to normal production until at least April. That weighs on the demand for imports of components and raw materials from Asian neighbors in China.

"The risks of global recession have increased,quot;

Already last week, world stocks were sinking when the spread of the coronavirus led governments to follow China's example by imposing travel controls and canceling public events.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which is already at record lows, fell to 0.51% from 0.7% on Friday night.

Performance is an indicator of market prospects in the economy. The increase in market prices that causes the yield to decrease indicates that investors are changing money to bonds as a safe haven.

"The risks of global recession have increased," Moody & # 39; s Investors Service said in a report. "A sustained decline in consumption, along with extended business closures, would affect profits, generate layoffs and affect sentiment."