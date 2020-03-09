According to scientists, there is almost certainly alien life on distant planets – BGR

The question of whether or not Earth is the only place where there is life in the universe remains unanswered and, according to a new research paper, may remain unanswered forever, in regard to the human race. As astronomers and mathematicians have expanded their understanding of the universe and provided new ideas and theories about its size and expansion, we are beginning to understand why it is so difficult to find another intelligent life and why (probably) it still did not find us.

While many studies have focused on the likelihood of life taking root in other worlds based on factors such as the proportion of habitable planets or the number of planets that orbit certain types of stars, this is a bit different. The research revolves around how RNA (ribonucleic acid, vital for life as we know it) forms, replicates itself and, ultimately, results in a complex life.

As the researcher explains, based on what we think we know about RNA formation, the conditions must be right for it to exist, with its building blocks rarely existing in high enough quantities for the possibility of it to exist. . In fact, this high-risk number game suggests that a region of space as large as our observable universe had only a small chance of harboring the conditions for RNA to form, but here we are.

So, the question remains: is there life somewhere? The scientist says yes, it is almost certainly yes, but there is a very good chance that we will never find him.

"There is more to the universe than observable," Professor Tomonori Totani, the author of the work, said in a statement. "In contemporary cosmology, it is agreed that the universe underwent a period of rapid inflation that produced a vast region of expansion beyond the horizon from what we can directly observe. Factoring this increased volume into abiogenesis models greatly increases the chances of life occurring. "

Totani argues that while the current number of stars in the observable universe is estimated at approximately 10 sextillions (or 10 ^ 22), the number of stars in a model that explains the inflation of the universe can be greater than 10 googol (or 10 ^ 100). If that is the case, it is a large Petri dish within which RNA and life could form.

That is great news for anyone who dreams of a cosmos with other forms of life, but in reality discovering that life presents its own wealth of challenges. At this point in our history, we have not yet mastered the art of traveling to other worlds, much less other stars and galaxies, and we have certainly not come close to imagining what it would take to travel outside the bubble of our world. current observable universe.

Simply put, the numbers suggest that life exists somewhere. Unfortunately for us, it likely exists in places so distant that we can never get close to finding it. Journal.

Image source: NASA / ESA