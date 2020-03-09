According to reports, the NBA plans to limit access to locker rooms after the coronavirus

NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS will close their clubhouses to the media in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML43d2f905fc0f51916d367267a53d4ad011% %MINIFYHTML43d2f905fc0f51916d367267a53d4ad012%

TThe leagues decided to act in an attempt to minimize person-to-person contact between potential carriers of the COVID-19 contagion, which spans North America and most of the world.

The closing, effective for both games and practices, is temporary, but will begin on Tuesday.