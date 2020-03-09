According to reports, the NBA plans to limit access to locker rooms after the coronavirus

NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS will close their clubhouses to the media in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
TThe leagues decided to act in an attempt to minimize person-to-person contact between potential carriers of the COVID-19 contagion, which spans North America and most of the world.
The closing, effective for both games and practices, is temporary, but will begin on Tuesday.
“After consulting with experts in infectious diseases and public health, and given the problems that may be associated with close contact in pre-game and post-game environments, all equipment locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential equipment and equipment employees. facilities until further notice, "the statement said." Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside the locker room and clubhouse. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take the necessary steps to maintain a safe and welcoming environment. "