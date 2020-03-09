According to reports, Stephen Curry confirmed to have influenza and not coronavirus while skipping the game!

Before Saturday's Golden State Warriors basketball game, Stephen Curry was confirmed to have the flu and was forced to stay out of the game! That said, it was important to specify that you do not suffer from Coronavirus, according to the team doctor, Dr. Robert Nied.

An official statement on the matter was published and reads: ‘This morning, Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza through a positive test. We have identified your contact source that is not part of the basketball operations. It has no risk factors for COVID-19. It has seasonal flu. We started treatment for Stephen and instituted our team's protocol for exposure to influenza. "

In addition, NBC Sports reported that team coach Steve Kurr also revealed that Stephen had been tested for the deadly virus.

The same publication mentioned that sports teams across the country have taken several precautions to avoid risking the health of players and fans.

For example, on Friday it was announced that the cleaning staff of all the events had been complemented and that the lift attendants are now equipped with cleaning containers and intended to disinfect them often.

Doors and handles should also be disinfected regularly, while additional soap will be provided in all bathrooms at sporting events.

A couple of days ago, Chase Center tweeted that they were "aware of the recommendations made today by the San Francisco Department of Public Health,quot; and "continue to monitor the situation and guidelines of the CDC."

As for Steph's return to the team, an update and a schedule have not yet been published.

The life-threatening virus has infected no less than 97,000 people as of March 5 and has caused 3,300 deaths worldwide.

That said, it makes sense that sports teams are taking appropriate measures to prevent the transmission of the virus, since these events tend to be very crowded.



