Aaron Carter gets a new tattoo on the face of his girlfriend's name amid engagement rumors

The singer of & # 39; Fool & # 39; s Gold & # 39; It has the name of his girlfriend Melanie written on his forehead just above his eyebrow before the couple went to buy diamond engagement rings.

Aaron Carter He wants to show his love for Melanie Martin permanently. Amid speculation that the singer of "Fool & # 39; s Gold" could have proposed to his new girlfriend with an expensive diamond ring, it was discovered on Saturday, February 7 that his name was tattooed on his face.

Showing Carter's new ink was the stylist Brandon Peach. Taking on his Instagram account, Peach uploaded a series of photos to reveal the new haircut and color of the former children's star. Instead, one of the photos he shared offers a clear look at the word "Melanie" in italic letters engraved just above Carter's right eyebrow.

Peach's publication, meanwhile, highlighted Carter's return to his characteristic blond strands. "I had a lot of fun going out with this guy and giving him back his bright blonde signature," read his legend of the photos taken at the Alen M Femme Coiffure salon in Los Angeles, California.

The "Melanie" tattoo was not the only design that was inked on Carter's face. The 32-year-old man also has the word "love" engraved under his left eyes, and three crescent moons inked on his right side of the face. The left side of his face was also dominated by a massive Medusa tattoo that claimed to be his protector of negativity.

As for his love life, Carter made public his relationship with Martin in early January, months after separating from Lina Valentina. Publishing on social media a video of him and the blonde beauty who was traveling in a car, he wrote in a title that accompanied him: "She was not ready @missmelaniemartin. I am her lion, see how she screams."

A day later, the singer of "I'm All About You" returned to her social media page to share a picture of her kissing her cheek. "She loves me, she doesn't love me, she woke me from the nap but I don't complain," she captioned the photo.

The couple looked at a diamond ring.

The price showed that the bling was valued at $ 80,800.

The younger brother of Nick carter He unleashed rumors of engagement after he and Martin paid a visit to a jewelry store after the haircut. In an Instagram Story video, you could see a jeweler putting a massive diamond ring on Martin's well-groomed finger. The price showed that the bling was valued at $ 80,800.