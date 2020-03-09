A Love Is Blind Dress Mystery Solved

There are many things we didn't see on Netflix Love is blind, including cleaning time.

We all saw Giannina Gibelli run away from your failed wedding to Damian Powers, and we saw her fall, and we saw her dress stained by that fall. Then we saw her arrive at the place to face Damian, in a completely clean white dress. Now, Meter Producer Chris Coelen explained exactly how that happened.

Basically, her mother cleaned her dress.

"What you see and what we can show in the program is a condensed version of what happened," he told the site. "The escape from the place, down that driveway, to the parking lot next door … nobody expected that. He was there for half an hour with his mother in that parking lot. 45 minutes, maybe even an hour, that's a long time Then he returned to the place, they went up to Gigi's girlfriend rooms. "