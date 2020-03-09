A Love Is Blind Dress Mystery Solved

There are many things we didn't see on Netflix Love is blind, including cleaning time.
We all saw Giannina Gibelli run away from your failed wedding to Damian Powers, and we saw her fall, and we saw her dress stained by that fall. Then we saw her arrive at the place to face Damian, in a completely clean white dress. Now, Meter Producer Chris Coelen explained exactly how that happened.
Basically, her mother cleaned her dress.
"What you see and what we can show in the program is a condensed version of what happened," he told the site. "The escape from the place, down that driveway, to the parking lot next door … nobody expected that. He was there for half an hour with his mother in that parking lot. 45 minutes, maybe even an hour, that's a long time Then he returned to the place, they went up to Gigi's girlfriend rooms. "
He points out that by the time she confronted Damian again, the chairs were stored and the guests were gone. It was "a couple of hours later," he said.
"He went back to the house with his mother, it was boiling, smoking and emotionally destroyed," he said. "Her mother, as you can see, is this caretaker-type person. She and her mother were upstairs in the bridal suite, her mother is cleaning her. She is cleaning, cleaning, cleaning. She is cleaning her dress like, & # 39; you can & # 39; I don't have this! His mother cleaned it, we didn't clean it, and finally decided that he wanted to confront Damian, and he did so. "
Coelen said there were so many images of that particular couple that "they could have made a three-hour special only at Gigi and Damian's wedding, really."
He also promised that Gigi really is that dramatic IRL.
"She is definitely not an actress," he said. "Is it dramatic? Yes, it is dramatic. I will tell you that if you spend time with her, she is a very emotional person."
The first full season, meeting included, is now broadcast on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTML49e55a9bb29b623312ea59279f0bc39b13%