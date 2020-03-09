A local doctor weighs – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the coronavirus outbreak continues, people raise more and more questions. KCAL9 spoke with an expert doctor in infectious diseases, Dr. Suman Radhakrishna of the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, to give an idea of ​​some of the facts and myths surrounding the virus. This is what she shared:

Outbreak reactions

KCAL9: How should we address this situation?

Radhakrishna: People react differently to information. The most common ideas that people have is that they start to panic or some think it is a conspiracy theory. There is coronavirus in the community and there seems to be more information that says we are having a person-to-person transmission, but we also know that it is not as bad as we think it should be. Most people have a mild illness and are doing well. That is also important to remember.

Protecting yourself and your family

KCAL9: What are some useless and useful ways to protect yourself?

Radhakrishna: The most important thing: if you don't have any symptoms, wearing a mask is not protective. Instead, what protects is to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer and avoid touching your face, mouth, eyes and nose area. If someone is ill, the cough should be covered with a mask. Most people have a mild illness, so they are very likely to be at home and taken care of by other family members. If possible, separate the room where they are, do not share towels and have separate bathrooms.

Community transmission

KCAL9: Do you think community transmission is inevitable in southern California?

Radhakrishna: this is a new viral infection. We don't know everything about it. We are basing our thoughts and recommendations based on what we have seen so far, so you should always be prepared for the worst. Transmission from person to person is possible and has been demonstrated. Let's be careful Like any cold or cough that people have during this period of time, including influenza, we try to limit people who are sick from infecting other people. Let's do the same. Ask them to stay home if they are sick until they feel better and can return to work. Most people with COVID-19 (the formal name of the coronavirus), have mild symptoms or may be asymptomatic, so these are the people most at risk of infecting other people. So, if you can take off from work and you are sick, do it and stay away from your family members so that you do not transmit it to other members of your family.

Virus transmission across surfaces.

KCAL9: Can anyone get the virus by touching a surface that has drops from an infected person? How long does the virus survive on surfaces?

Radhakrishna: There is a lot of information about COVID-19 that we don't have. We know that you can stay on that surface for hours and the most common place, where it is difficult to clean, are your keyboards, where people have coughed and sneezed. When someone arrives at that work station and starts using it and then the area of ​​the face is touched, they run the risk of inoculating the infection. That is why we are telling you to use the hand sanitizer, to wash your hands frequently and not to touch your face.

For updated information on coronavirus and how to protect yourself, check the CDC website.